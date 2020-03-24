Lakeland Community College employee tests positive for coronavirus

KIRTLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakeland Community College employee has tested positive for the Coronavirus.
According to school officials, the employee was instructed to be in self-isolation for 14 days.
The school says that the employee was last on campus on March 16.
The employee told the school that they had little to no interaction with anyone outside of the H-Building.
Students were on spring break from March 7 to the 13, but classes were suspended on March 14 to 20 because the school was preparing for remote classes.
The Lake County Health Department was notified and offered the school some guidance.
Lake County currently has eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Anyone who came into contact with the employee should self-quarantine.
The school also stated that all employees working in H-Building should self-quarantine and pay close attention to physical symptoms.
