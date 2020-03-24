Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Stay home order to take effect; jobs claims at historic high
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's “stay at home” order due to the coronavirus takes effect at midnight, although grocery stores, gas stations and other essential businesses remain open. State officials reported Monday that Ohio has more than 440 cases of the virus, and six people have died. Health officials say one of three people who died at a nursing home in Troy had the coronavirus while tests results are pending for the two others. Gov. Mike DeWine is freezing state government hiring and telling state agencies to identify immediate cuts. Meanwhile, state lawmakers are preparing to address issues related to the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTION
Texas moves to ban most abortions due to virus outbreak
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The governor and attorney general of Texas are moving to ban most abortions in the state during the coronavirus outbreak. They say abortions don't qualify as essential surgeries. Failure to comply with the order can result in fines and jail time. The issue also has flared in Ohio, where abortion clinics have received letters ordering them to cease all non-essential surgical abortions.However, representatives of Ohio clinics said that they are in compliance with the health director’s order, and planned to continue providing abortions.
AMISH ATTACKS
Leader of Amish beard-cutting attacks will get to go home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The leader of a breakaway Amish group in Ohio who was sentenced to prison for beard- and hair-cutting attacks will serve the rest of his sentence at home because of the coronavirus. Seventy-four-year-old Sam Mullet Sr. was moved to a halfway house on March 4 and was scheduled to be released in January. But his attorney argued in a filing last week that he should get to go home because his age and underlying health conditions increases his risk of getting sick. The Bureau of Prisons said in a ruling Monday that Mullet will be released as part of the Elderly Offender Home Confinement program.
CHILD SEX ASSAULTS
Cops: Kids traded for sex assaults in return for drugs money
WHEELERSBURG, Ohio (AP) — Three women face rape charges after several children were taken to an Ohio home where they were traded for sexual assault in return for drugs and money. Authorities say the women are all scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday. It wasn't known if any of them had retained attorneys. The Scioto County Sheriff's office say the children, who ranged in age from 3 to 13, were taken by adults to a house in the Wheelersburg area, where the assaults occurred. Video and pictures were allegedly taken of the sex assaults. Authorities say more charges could be filed and that there could be more victims.
ARCHBISHOP DEATH
Former Cincinnati Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk dies at age 85
CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati archbishop who led Catholics for more than a quarter century has died. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk had been in declining health for years before he died Sunday at the age of 85. Pilarczyk led the Archdiocese of Cincinnati for 27 years and was the nation’s longest-serving bishop when he retired in 2009. His life in the church began as a Catholic schoolboy in his hometown of Dayton. His final years leading the region's Catholic congregation also included a public struggle with widespread allegations of clergy abuse.
DEADLY LIQUOR STORE DISPUTE
Liquor store brawl ends with man fatally shot, teen charged
CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a brawl involving several patrons inside a Cleveland liquor store ended with a teenage boy fatally shooting a man. The shooting occurred early Friday night at the store in the city's Lee-Harvard neighborhood. Authorities say 24-year-old Kevin Boyd was in line waiting to pay when an argument broke out between him, the 17-year-old boy and two other people. A fight soon ensued and authorities say the 17-year-old boy eventually pulled out a gun and shot Boyd several times. The teen was arrested Saturday. Specific details on the charges he faces haven't been released. Authorities haven't said what sparked the argument.
HUMAN REMAINS FOUND
Authorities: Hunters find apparent human skeletal remains
HARDING TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two hunters doing scouting work at a property in northwestern Ohio discovered apparent human skeletal remains over the weekend. The two men, who had permission to be at the Harding Township site, found the remains Sunday and notified Lucas County authorities. Further details on the remains and where they were found were not disclosed. Officials said no one has lived at the property for several years, and it wasn't immediately known how long the remains may have been at the location. The county coroner's office will now attempt to identify the remains.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio to enact stay-at-home order as virus cases spread
Gov. Mike DeWine's administration is enacting a stay-at-home order as cases spiked to a total of more than 350 in the state DeWine said the stay-at-home order will start to be enforced Tuesday by local health departments and local law enforcement, although he said the order includes things he's already been asking residents to do, such as stay at home except for essential needs. DeWine's office said Sunday the spreading virus has infected more than 350 people, up more than 100 in a day, with more than 80 in hospitals. His office reports that three people have died.
OFFICER KILLED-CRASH
Police chief: Ohio officer killed in crash during chase
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say a police officer in a Cincinnati suburb was killed when a suspect collided with her vehicle during a chase. Springdale Mayor Doyle Webster says 33-year-old Kaia Grant is the first police fatality in the line of duty in the city's history. The Saturday night crash also injured a sergeant, who was treated and released. Police Chief Tommy Wells says the chase began in another jurisdiction. The suspect is in custody and a firearm was recovered from the scene. Details about the reason for the chase and the suspect's identity weren't immediately released. Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and Ohio state flags flown at half-staff at all public buildings in Hamilton County in honor of Grant.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PARENTS AS EDUCATORS
'A really big experiment': Parents turn teachers amid virus
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak has thrust parents everywhere into the role of their children's primary educators. They've been left scrambling to sift through educational resources and juggle lesson plans with jobs and other responsibilities. Across the United States, more than 118,000 public and private schools in 45 states have closed, affecting 53 million students, according to a tally kept by Education Week. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has urged the state's more than 6 million schoolchildren and their families to make long-term plans, telling them few, if any, schools would reopen before the summer break.