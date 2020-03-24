President Trump addresses nation after suggesting economy could reopen by Easter

LIVE UPDATES:
- During a Tuesday evening press conference, President Donald Trump doubled down on hopes that the U.S. economy could reopen by Easter. However, he said a final determination on when to put Americans back to work will be based on “hard facts and data” provided by health experts.
- 370,000 Americans have been tested, and officials expect positive results to surge as more widespread testing gets under way. As it stands, 60 percent of all new cases are coming out of the metro New York area.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says states that don’t contain hot spots (i.e., concentrations of mass infection) could see success in containing the spread of the virus.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOIO) - President Donald Trump hopes the country will reopen by Easter as he weighs how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Trump, and the White House Coronavirus Task Force, are addressed the nation at Tuesday night.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the health of Ohioans and the state’s economy are dependent on each another, but he stressed the economy can’t rebound without healthy workers.
“When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back,” DeWine said during Tuesday’s press conference in Columbus.
