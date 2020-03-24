Northeast Ohio Weather: Mixed sky across the area today; temperatures in the 40s

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure is overhead this morning. The issue we are dealing with is “trapped” low level moisture that is keeping this stratus cloud deck in place. We are playing the low cloud game as I like to call it. My latest thought on this is that the lakeshore counties will see the clouds break up as the morning wears on. Akron-Canton and surrounding areas will keep the cloud cover in place. I will monitor satellite trends throughout the morning. A lake breeze will not help in warming things up much near the lake. Most temperatures this afternoon will be in the 40s. A system will be tracking south of us later tonight and Wednesday. It looks like the bulk of the rain with this guy will miss us. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Temperatures will not drop much. I went with a general low temperature tonight around 40 degrees.