ODNR closing cabins, campgrounds, golf courses, restrooms, playgrounds and marinas during coronavirus pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has now closed all campgrounds, cabins, golf courses, restrooms, shower houses, playgrounds and state park marinas at all their properties due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This goes into effect on Tuesday, March 24.
ODNR officials said this is to protect both their staff and visitors.
Public outdoor spaces at Ohio state parks, wildlife areas, forests and nature preserves will remain open.
ODNR said visitors must follow the below guidelines:
• Observe at all times CDC’s minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people. Practice it and know what it looks like. Keep it as you walk, bike or hike.
• Warn other trail users of your presence and as you pass to allow proper distance and step off trails to allow others to pass, keeping minimum recommended distances at all times. Signal your presence with your voice, bell or horn.
• Note that trail and park users may find public restrooms closed — be prepared before you leave and time outings so that you are not dependent on public restrooms.
• Bring water or drinks — public drinking fountains may be disabled and should not be used, even if operable.
• Bring a suitable trash bag. Leave no trash, take everything out to protect park workers.
Dog parks and non-marina docks will also remain open.
For state park lodge or lodge cabin customers who wish to modify or cancel current reservations, please visit www.greatohiolodges.com or call 877-496-9224. The lodge and cabin operator, U.S. Hotels, is offering refunds for reservations made prior to closure.
To modify or cancel day use facility, state park campground or state park cabin reservations, please visit www.reserveohio.com or call 866-644-6727. Ohio state parks offers free transfers of reservations to a later date or refunds for reservations between 3/17/20 and 5/15/20.
