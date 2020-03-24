Ohio Gov. DeWine says health is more important than economy, indirectly distancing himself from President Trump

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s tone on Tuesday differed from messaging recently reiterated by President Donald Trump.
During a coronavirus task force briefing from the White House on Monday, President Trump said that he is considering easing up on his 15-day guidelines if he thinks that move would improve the economy.
“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself," the president said. "At the end of the 15-day period, we will make a decision as to which way we want to go.”
President Trump, against the advice of public health experts, described the possibility of letting parts of the country open up again so that Americans can continue working during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. DeWine admitted that the health of Ohioans and the state’s economy are dependent on one another, but said the economy can’t rebound without healthy workers.
“When people are dying and people don’t feel safe, the economy is not going to come back,” DeWine said during Tuesday’s press conference in Columbus.
“Each proactive step we take to protect people against COVID-19 is a step we take to prevent our economy from crashing. We are at war with a real enemy, and we must beat the enemy,” DeWine added.
While DeWine’s message contradicted the president’s, the Governor would not directly state that he was in opposition to the nation’s leader.
Watch Gov. DeWine’s full remarks here:
