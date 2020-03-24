Ohio immigration advocates call for release of undocumented detainees because of COVID-19 risk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several doctors, lawyers and immigration advocates are calling for the release of undocumented detainees being held in detention centers in Ohio counties because of the risk of COVID-19 spreading in facilities.
The Ohio Immigrant Alliance is holding a statewide video conference to discuss the issues with the media on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The group has also crafted what they called an urgent agenda to protect immigrants from the deadly disease in jails, prisons, detention centers and federal courtrooms.
The agenda states, “Medical doctors have been warning that the jail setting is a veritable Petri dish for infectious disease; proactive, sweeping measures are needed to keep COVID-19 out of our jails and slow its destructive path.”
In a news release, the Ohio Immigration Alliance claimed, “In Ohio, hundreds of immigrants are detained in Butler, Geauga, Morrow, and Seneca counties, sometimes without access to soap or basic medical care.”
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.