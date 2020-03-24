PCs for People connecting more Northeast Ohio families to computers, internet during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - PCs for People’s mission is to get computers and affordable broadband internet into the homes of low-income individuals.
Their work includes preventing computers from hitting landfills and refurbishing them for reuse.
Bryan Makum is an executive director with the organization. He spoke to 19 News This Morning about the services provided and the need for businesses and individuals to make donations.
The need for computers and internet service has increased across Ohio due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Right now, schools are canceled statewide and many students are expected to take part in virtual lessons from home.
PCs for People has a number of upcoming events.
- Thursday, March 26: 10 a.m. to noon | Clearview High School, 4700 Broadway Avenue, Lorain
- Thursday, March 26: 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Cuyahoga Community College, campus TBD; financial aid available for students who qualify
- Friday, March 27: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Summit County Dept. of Job and Family Services, 4700 Broadway Avenue, Lorain; some financial aid available for those who qualify
- Friday, March 27: 2:30 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Cuyahoga Community College, campus TBD; financial aid available for students who qualify
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.