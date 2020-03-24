Proposal to include legalizing recreational marijuana on ballot rejected by Ohio AG due to invalid signatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest petition proposing for Ohioans to vote on the legalization of recreational marijuana was rejected due to the lack of valid signatures.
The officer for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the petition received on March 17 for a proposed marijuana-related amendment to the state’s constitution was rejected because it did not contain the minimum number of valid signatures required to be presented to voters.
The proposed amendment would have allowed Ohioans 21 years and older to possess and use marijuana recreationally. Current state law only allows medicinal use.
Businesses could have also applied for licenses to sell marijuana under the proposal.
Additionally, the amendment called for employers to maintain a drug-free workplace, with marijuana being exempted from that policy.
The submission contained 1,248 signatures, but only 271 were valid, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said.
A minimum of 1,000 signatures is required in order for an initiative to proceed.
“Because your submission did not contain the verified signatures of at least one thousand qualified electors, we must reject it,” Yost wrote to the petitioning committee.
