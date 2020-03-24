Raising Cane’s Ohio donating $50,000 in food to area food banks and food-based organizations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Raising Cane’s Ohio will be partnering with area food banks and partner organizations to donate $50,000 in meals to these partners to distribute to support feeding children while school and/or daycare centers are closed due to COVID-19.
All of the 38 Raising Cane’s Ohio and Northern Kentucky area restaurants will be participating.
Raising Cane’s Ohio said restaurant and field support teams have connected with over 50 area organizations near restaurants that may be in need and have begun communications with these groups to provide support.
Raising Cane’s Ohio is asking that if other organizations are in need to please reach out directly to the following contacts:
- Cincinnati, Dayton, Northern Kentucky: Michael Williams (mwilliams@rcolimited.com)
- Columbus/Central Ohio: Crystal Vause (cvause@rcolimited.com)
- Northeast Ohio: Michelle Bellanger (mbellanger@rcolimited.com)
Cards will be distributed to those in need at food banks and partner organizations near the 38 Raising Cane’s Ohio restaurants
Raising Cane’s Ohio said this started last Thursday.
