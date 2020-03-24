Resident at Beachwood assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

Stone Garden assisted living facility in Beachwood (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | March 24, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 11:42 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The staff at an assisted living facility in Beachwood is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Menorah Park, an organization that provides residential and health care services to the Jewish community, said the case is confirmed in an individual at the Stone Gardens assisted living facility on Cedar Road at the Beachwood campus.

According to Cleveland Jewish News, the patient is a resident at the assisted living facility.

Now that we have a known case at Stone Gardens, we continue with active measures to stop the spread of the virus and to properly care for the person who has contracted the illness. We are also in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions. These will remain in place until the virus has been eradicated.
Statement from Menorah Park

As of Monday afternoon, there were at least 149 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County, which includes Beachwood.

