Resident at Beachwood assisted living facility tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The staff at an assisted living facility in Beachwood is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after a resident tested positive for the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for Menorah Park, an organization that provides residential and health care services to the Jewish community, said the case is confirmed in an individual at the Stone Gardens assisted living facility on Cedar Road at the Beachwood campus.
According to Cleveland Jewish News, the patient is a resident at the assisted living facility.
As of Monday afternoon, there were at least 149 cases of the coronavirus in Cuyahoga County, which includes Beachwood.
