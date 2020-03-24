Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will host induction ceremony on Nov. 7 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will now take place on Nov. 7, after officials canceled the May 2 date amid coronavirus concerns.
It will be held in Cleveland’s Public Auditorium, and HBO will air the ceremony live.
2020 inductees include: The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G. and more.
Tickets for the original date will be honored. Fans do not need to exchange their tickets. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled date can refund their tickets by accessing their Ticketmaster account.
