Some day cares still open during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -For days, parents have been worried about who will watch their child if they’re still working and day cares are shut down.
Starting Thursday, day cares that don’t have a pandemic license must close until April 30th.
19 News spoke with Margrette Williams, director of “With These Hands" day care in Cleveland. She applied for a pandemic license and was approved. Only six children are allowed in each classroom. Also, parent drop off interaction will be limited.
Williams says she's licensed for 79 kids, infants through age 12, in her two-floor building.
Since COVID-19, Williams says many parents have pulled their children out of day care temporarily because they aren't working. For those families, she has waived the fees.
“I would not have that added burden on them because that is a burden finding out they still have to pay,” said Williams.
Even with fewer children, Williams and her staff have been extremely busy.
“We are constantly going through wiping things down, increasing our hand washing, being mindful of the distance, watching making sure no one is showing any signs of illness, as well as the children,” said Williams.
Williams says she wants to help any essential workers who are in a bind. As of Monday afternoon, she has enough room for an additional 18 kids, ages two to 12.
If you’d like to reach out to Williams, you can call her at 216-921-8103
