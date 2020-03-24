UH announces new remote monitoring system that could help COVID-19 patients from home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals announced a device that should help monitor patients that could have the coronavirus.
The device is a new remote patient monitoring system that helps hospital officials monitor patients that suspect to have COVID-19.
It is a wireless sensor that can help medical officials monitor patients’ oxygen levels, respiration rate, and temperature.
Patients can go home and use the wireless Bluetooth device to monitor their own health and the data will be sent to hospital-based clinicians for evaluation.
Patients will be able to use an app that will allow them to monitor their health from home.
“We appreciate Masimo’s immediate collaboration to stand up this innovative platform that will significantly aid in our ability to scale up remote monitoring and meet the demand for patient care while addressing capacity and safety issues,” said Peter Pronovost, MD, UH Chief Clinical Transformation Officer.
Since the data is sent to a medical professional, it will allow them to easily track the patient’s needs and decide when they will need to intervene.
UH plans to begin piloting this system next week.
