Unused PPE from now-closed school clinics donated to Cleveland-area health officials fighting coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cache of essential safety equipment was donated to the Cleveland and Cuyahoga County health departments to help protect medical personnel from COVID-19.
The donation from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District consisted of personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, sanitizer, thermometers, and antiseptic wipes that was stored in nursing clinics at schools impacted by an order to close from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.
The personal protective equipment, or PPE, is much needed by health care workers and first responders in Ohio and throughout the country.
Cuyahoga County Board of Health Medical Director Dr. Heidi Gullet recently said community partners and resource leaders are donating supplies and finding alternative solutions to the equipment shortage, including using handmade sewn masks and sanitizing certain used medical goods for reuse.
Health officials from Cleveland and Cuyahoga County accepted the donations on Tuesday morning.
As of Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health reported at least 149 cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, including one of the state’s first deaths.
