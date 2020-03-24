Website to file Ohio unemployment claims is down for 2nd day in a row during coronavirus pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The state website where unemployed workers can file for benefits continues to experience technical issues as more businesses were forced to close under Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
For the second day in a row on Tuesday, a message on the website stated:
Workers impacted by layoffs or forced business closures as a result of safety measures in the fight against the coronavirus were encouraged to file for unemployment benefits on the website because of the flooded phone lines, but those individuals could not do so because of the crashed system that was first noticed on Monday morning.
“This system was not built for a crisis,' Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted said during a press conference on Monday.
Last week, nearly 140,000 new unemployment claims were filed with the state agency.
As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the online unemployment filing system was still down. Husted acknowledged that state workers were attempting to get the website services restored.
