Whiskey maker produces hand sanitizer that is being supplied to Cleveland Clinic hospitals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Whiskey is teaming up with the Cleveland Clinic to produce and bottle hand sanitizer that will be used throughout the hospital system’s regional facilities.
“We jumped at the chance to collaborate with Cleveland Clinic to help supply the system with hand sanitizer,” said Tom Lix, founder and CEO of Cleveland Whiskey. “Our mission is to make good whiskey and do the right thing, and this is definitely doing the right thing. This will help protect both frontline health care workers and the patients they care for."
By retooling the technology used to produce liquor with assistance from “Magnet,” an organization that provided financial support during the initiative, Cleveland Whiskey already blended 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer for distribution at the Cleveland Clinic hospitals.
More is on the way.
“There’s no charge for what we’re doing, it’s simply in the best interest of our city and our community,” added Lix.
The Cleveland Clinic employs more than 51,000 caregivers at the system’s main campus and 11 hospitals statewide.
“We are grateful for Cleveland Whiskey’s support as we navigate this evolving situation,” said Allison Riffle, assistant director of Pharmacy at Cleveland Clinic. “Hand sanitizer is a vital component that helps us protect our caregivers and patients. It was important to us to identify a local supplier that could meet the FDA requirements and work quickly with us to meet our health system’s demand.”
