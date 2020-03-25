Action being taken against company that remained open despite Ohio’s stay-at-home order, Governor says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Governor said a company that remained open after an order went into effect prohibiting non-essential businesses is being investigated for violating state direction.
“We are starting to take action today against a company, and we expect it won’t be the last company, businesses that clearly are not essential but remain open,” Gov. Mike DeWine said during Wednesday’s daily briefing.
The specific business suspected of violating the order, which is based off of recommendations from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, was not identified by the Governor.
DeWine and Lt. Gov Jon Husted previously said it will be up to health departments to investigate and enforce Ohio’s stay-at-home order if there are reports of any violations.
Businesses that have remained open are urged by DeWine to compile a document explaining why the business should be considered essential and how the workplace is safely practicing physical distancing in case a competitor, neighbor, or customer questioning if the company is complying with the executive order.
