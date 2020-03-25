Cleveland colleges prepping dorms for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University said they are evaluating their campus housing now after they were asked to assist with this effort.
Right now, they are considering Fenn Tower as a potential location. Cleveland State told us students have already moved out of the dorms with the exception of a few who didn’t have other accommodations. They said Fenn is ready for use.
Case Western Reserve University is also stepping up and evaluating their on-campus housing as a space to provide rooms for healthcare workers who cannot return home to their families. Case Western told 19 News that 90% of their students are already moved out too so they have space.
Down the line, college dorms could be used by patients if they run out of room at the hospitals.
“I think everyone should understand and not be surprised that this is the trend,” said Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. “I mean we will need to build extra capacity. Our hospitals have been collaborating to work on that alongside the governor’s team. They’re putting together a whole strategy. I’m also talking to other states right now. Unfortunately, you’re probably watching Governor Cuomo and they’re using tents they didn’t have as much time to use other structures. I’m very interested in using existing structures that we have.”
This is also happening in other states. Many college dorms and hotels across the country are prepping for an overflow of coronavirus patients.
