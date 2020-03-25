Cleveland colleges prepping dorms for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus

“I think everyone should understand and not be surprised that this is the trend,” said Amy Acton, Director of the Ohio Department of Health. “I mean we will need to build extra capacity. Our hospitals have been collaborating to work on that alongside the governor’s team. They’re putting together a whole strategy. I’m also talking to other states right now. Unfortunately, you’re probably watching Governor Cuomo and they’re using tents they didn’t have as much time to use other structures. I’m very interested in using existing structures that we have.”