Cleveland woman charged with beating man to death with iron pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman accused of beating a 65-year-old man to death with a clothes iron on has been indicted by county grand jury.
Shakira Foster, 26, is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault in the killing of Wilbert Turner on March 13.
She pleaded not guilty to the charges at her arraignment on Monday, according to court records.
Cleveland Police say Foster struck the victim “multiple times in the head” with an iron during an altercation at his apartment on Woodland Avenue near East 114th Street.
The suspect had been staying with Turner “for some time”, according Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.
Turner was pronounced dead when EMS arrived at his apartment and Foster was taken into custody at the scene.
She is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $500,000 bond.
