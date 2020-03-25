Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 25, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Tuesday showed eight deaths and 564 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide.
Gov. Mike DeWine signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
