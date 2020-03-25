COVID-19 patients in Cuyahoga County showed signs of GI stress and fatigue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As more data comes in on confirmed COVID-19 cases, some patients are starting to show additional symptoms, like diarrhea and fatigue.
This week, Dr. Amy Acton said Ohioans are now exhibiting these signs, specifically in Cuyahoga County.
Dr. Acton urged anyone with these symptoms and other flu-like symptoms associated with COVID-19 to stay home.
19 News reached out to the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.
In a statement, Dr Heidi Gullett said “As we have tried to determine the date of illness onset for select cases, we have seen reports of them experiencing symptoms such as headache, fatigue, body aches and GI distress during the first week of their course of illness. As they moved in to the second week, symptoms became worse converging into a presentation of fever along with more severe respiratory symptoms.”
Chinese researchers are now reporting almost half of coronavirus patients have these symptoms.
Other not-so-common reported symptoms are loss of smell and taste. NBA star Rudy Gobert, who tested positive for the virus, said that’s exactly what happened to him.
Professor Claire Hopkins, an ear nose and throat specialist, told CBS News that people with a recent loss of smell should isolate themselves and consider it a potential sign of coronavirus.
