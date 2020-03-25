Demolition of Rocky River condos that caught fire while under construction causing road closures

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A month after the Rockport Condominiums in Rocky River were destroyed in a fire while under construction, the remaining structures are being demolished.
Due to public safety, the City of Rocky River will be closing down the eastbound lanes of Hilliard Boulevard between Wooster Road and Valley View Drive from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Closures may continue on Friday, but Rocky River will confirm if that will be necessary on Thursday afternoon.
