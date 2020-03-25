Do you really need to change your clothes in the garage following a trip to the grocery store?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Despite the governor’s stay-at-home mandate, Ohioans are free to make trips for household necessities, but University Hospitals’ Dr. Amy Edwards is hoping you play it smart and limit those trips out of your home.
Grocery store trips are fine, but Dr. Edwards--who is an infectious disease specialist--suggests that you cut your trips down to one a week, by planning out meals and making a list so you don’t forget anything.
She also cautions to not forget safe practices, like wiping down your cart and social distancing.
Dr. Edwards does not think it is necessary, unless you are a doctor, nurse or first responder returning from work, to change your clothes in the garage.
Use hand sanitizer after you leave the grocery store, and then wash your hands after you put your groceries away, she suggests.
Dr. Edwards is encouraged about the steps the governor has taken in an attempt to control the virus.
“I really do think what we’re doing is working, if you look at the numbers in Ohio, but we’re not out of the woods yet, we have to keep doing it, we have to keep listening to the governor,” Dr. Edwards said.
