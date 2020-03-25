Driver leads OSHP on high-speed chase, rams trooper’s cruiser before fiery crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dramatic chase through multiple counties was caught on Ohio State Highway Patrol dash camera video.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver led troopers on a high-speed chase through Ashland and Richland counties on Sunday afternoon.
Troopers tried to stop the 54-year-old Parma man, who will not be identified until he has been criminally charged, after multiple drivers witnessed and reported the suspect driving recklessly along I-71.
Video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows the man, who was allegedly impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time, weaving his pickup truck across the roadway, slowing to a stop, and then speeding away again on multiple occasions.
The OSHP says the man intentionally rammed his truck into a trooper’s cruiser before eventually clipping a bridge pillar in Richland County.
The truck burst into flames, but investigators say the driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries after being rescued by troopers at the scene.
The Richland County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing and case and will determine what charges will be presented.
