Empty kennel: All dogs at Lake Humane Society were adopted before Ohio’s stay-at-home order took effect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often that an animal shelter has an empty dog kennel. But that is the case for the Lake Humane Society in Mentor.
The dog kennel in Lake County said that the final 11 adoptions made on Monday before Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s executive order to stay at home went into effect cleared out the canine cages.
The staff at Lake Humane Society are continuing to care for two dozens cats, four bunnies, and two guinea pigs remain at the shelter.
