Empty kennel: All dogs at Lake Humane Society were adopted before Ohio’s stay-at-home order took effect

MORE POSITIVITY: We are overwhelmed with happiness and gratitude and are proud to announce that we did 11 adoptions today. Our kennel is empty! That's right... EMPTY! Today was our final day of adoptions due to the stay at home order that goes into effect at midnight. We hoped to "go out with a bang" (while practicing social distancing and cleaning, of course) -- and we did just that thanks to all of our wonderful adopters who opened their homes and hearts to our shelter pets in need. These pets are now in cozy, loving, safe forever homes where they can hunker down with their new family, instead of here at the shelter. We are just so grateful. 24 cats, 4 bunnies and 2 guinea pigs remain in our care. For the time being, our animal care staff is able to report to work in order to feed, medicate, and care for our current residents. Should we need to close down the shelter completely, we are proud to announce that foster homes have already stepped up to help and we'd have coverage for all 30 animals, in addition to the 26 pets already in foster homes. While we do have foster coverage already, we anticipate the need for additional pets to be surrendered as a result of this pandemic. For that reason, we would love for seriously interested fosters to apply to get involved! Learn more here: https://bit.ly/2UxefPe We are putting all non-emergency intakes on hold for the time being; however, we will remain a resource to our community no matter the circumstances. Should you need assistance, or if you find yourself in an emergency situation where you must surrender your pet, please contact our Intake Coordinator at intake@lakehumane.org. We need to take a minute to share some kudos... our adoption, animal care, and medical staff have been truly amazing over the last week. With the circumstances changing constantly, our staff did not hesitate to jump into action. We are a family. A small, but mighty team. And today was a proud moment that we will never forget. Thank you for your hard work, compassion, and dedication. To our foster families - you are true heroes! Thank you for your dedication. To our volunteers - we MISS you! We appreciate you all so very much. We will keep you all updated with any other changes. Your continue support during this time is crucial. If you can help at this time, please make a donation: https://bit.ly/2QDOaww Thank you to this wonderful community. Please stay home and take care.