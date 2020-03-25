Euclid Police recover drugs, loaded handguns, large amount of cash, and 2 stolen cars while arresting 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A complaint about a large group of males waving guns and money lead to the Euclid Police Department making two arrests and recovering drugs, loaded handguns, a large amount of cash, and two stolen cars, according to the report.
Euclid Police said the complaint came in on Monday near the 400 block of East 222nd Street.
As officers talked to the group, two males ran away, but were quickly apprehended, according to the report.
After the arrest, officers recovered the items pictured below, not including the two recovered stolen cars:
The Euclid Police Department said, “As always, law enforcement officers are out on the streets cracking down on criminals and their behavior and keeping us safe!”
