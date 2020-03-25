19 First Alert Weather School Experiment: Rain Gauge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today during our Facebook Live lesson, as apart of Severe Weather Awareness week, we talked about flood safety and how you can make your own rain gauge at home with the kiddos.
All you will need is a 2-liter pop bottle, a ruler and some tape.
You will want to cut the top of the pop bottle off, that will be the toughest part of the experiment and require the most parent help.
From there, fill the bottom of the bottle with water as a base, and measure 5 one-inch increment marks on the bottle.
You will want to do this on the tape if you have it, so it doesn’t wash away when you put it outside!
Flip the lid you just cut off the bottle and put it back in the bottle, that will be the funnel to measure the rain as it falls.
I would also put a couple pieces of tape around the opening, to help secure the top of the bottle.
With the rain coming this weekend, this would be a great way to measure how much you see in your backyard!
Catch 19 First Alert Weather School weekdays at 10:30 A.M. on Facebook Live.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.