19 First Alert Weather School Experiment: Rain Gauge
By Kelly Dobeck | March 25, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT - Updated March 25 at 1:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today during our Facebook Live lesson, as apart of Severe Weather Awareness week, we talked about flood safety and how you can make your own rain gauge at home with the kiddos.

All you will need is a 2-liter pop bottle, a ruler and some tape.

Everything you will need to make your rain gauge. (Source: WOIO)

You will want to cut the top of the pop bottle off, that will be the toughest part of the experiment and require the most parent help.

From there, fill the bottom of the bottle with water as a base, and measure 5 one-inch increment marks on the bottle.

You will want to do this on the tape if you have it, so it doesn’t wash away when you put it outside!

Flip the lid you just cut off the bottle and put it back in the bottle, that will be the funnel to measure the rain as it falls.

Make sure you fill the bottom with water - and don't include it in your measurements! (Source: WOIO)

I would also put a couple pieces of tape around the opening, to help secure the top of the bottle.

With the rain coming this weekend, this would be a great way to measure how much you see in your backyard!

One example of a finished product! (Source: WOIO)

