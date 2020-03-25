Coronavirus death toll reaches 10 in Ohio, 704 cases confirmed statewide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday that at least 10 people have died from COVID-19.
- 2 deaths in Cuyahoga County
- 1 death in Erie County
- 2 deaths in Franklin County
- 1 death in Gallia County
- 1 death in Lucas County
- 1 death in Miami County
- 2 deaths in Stark County
Statewide, 704 cases of the coronavirus have been reported in individuals ranging in age from less than 1 to 94 years old.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 14,764 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Ohio.
Fifty-three percent of the patients are females.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine along with Dr. Amy Acton are expected to provide a regular update from Columbus at 2 p.m.
According to the Ohio Department of Health data, 182 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized, including 75 intensive care admissions.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” Dr. Acton said.
The Governor and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Acton issued an executive stay-at-home order on Sunday, which took effect on Monday just before midnight.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.