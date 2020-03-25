Hundreds of people ordered to quarantine by Cuyahoga County health officials due to coronavirus concerns

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health held a briefing on the latest round of coronavirus cases confirmed in the area.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health confirmed at least 167 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in all of Cuyahoga County, including Cleveland.
"'We’re at a very critical time,' Health Commissioner Terry Allan said.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health said during Wednesday’s press conference that they have had to order over 600 residents to isolate or quarantine because they are either presumed to have COVID-19 or have come in close contact with somebody who tested positive.
- 167 orders for isolation due to lab-confirmed or presumptive cases
- 454 orders of quarantine due to the potential for coming in contact with somebody who has the coronavirus
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has provided a helpline for area residents with coronavirus questions: 1-855-711-3035.
Commissioner Terry Allan said approximately 500 calls were received to the helpline on Tuesday asking whether a business is essential or not.
Allan said those calls were a distraction from the estimated 200 other people who reached out through the helpline with actual coronavirus-related health concerns.
