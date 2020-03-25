Infectious Diseases Society of America doctor explains fight against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Infectious Diseases Society of America has more than 12,000 public health experts serving as principal clinicians addressing COVID-19 in health departments, hospitals, government, and research labs.
IDSA experts like Board Member Dr. Helen W. Boucher are on the front lines battling the global pandemic and equipped to answer questions, provide expert guidance, and sort fact from fiction.
19 News is talking to Dr. Boucher to have her explain the fight against COVID-19 and answer our questions on the latest developments.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.