Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Sports celebrities plug stay-home order to help limit virus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio sports celebrities have joined an effort organized by Gov. Mike DeWine encouraging Ohioans to comply with the statewide order to stay home except for doing essential work or taking care of health and basic needs. The sports figures participating in that messaging campaign include Columbus Blue Jackets player Cam Atkinson, Dayton basketball coach Anthony Grant and former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel. Grocery stores, gas stations, banks and other essential businesses remain open. Ohio has reported over 560 confirmed coronavirus cases and eight deaths. The state's health director says idled dorms and hotels could be used as overflow areas if hospital capacity is exceeded.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO-LAWMAKERS
Lawmakers focus on disrupted school year, postponed election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio lawmakers plan to address the disrupted school year and the postponed primary election when they return to Columbus this week. Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says much of what the legislature will address involves flexibility in meeting the daily challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. DeWine also says mandatory testing in schools shouldn't happen this year. House and Senate leaders agree. The GOP-controlled House and Senate are both scheduled to meet Wednesday and Thursday. Lawmakers would have to suspend rules to pass legislation on an emergency basis without the normal schedule of committee hearings.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPRING BREAKER
Partier in 'if I get corona, I get corona' video apologizes
CINCINNATI (AP) — A Florida spring breaker seen in a viral video last week saying “if I get corona, I get corona” is apologizing for his reaction to the coronavirus. Brady Sluder says in an Instagram post that he owns up to his mistake and he didn't realize the impact of his words. The 22-year-old from the Cincinnati area told a TV news crew in Miami last week that he wasn't going to let concerns over the coronavirus stop him from partying. The video was shared widely across social media and shown as an example of young people ignoring warnings about the pandemic.
LEAVING ACCIDENT SCENE-COURT
Court: drivers in accidents can leave scene if info provided
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that a driver involved in an accident can leave the scene if the driver is unaware that police have been or will be called. The court says that's the case as long as drivers provide contact information to others involved in the accident. The court's 6-1 decision Tuesday overturned the conviction of a man found guilty of leaving an accident scene in Hamilton County in southwestern Ohio in 2017. The court said the man properly provided the other driver his complete name, address, and phone number and let her photograph his state ID.
COUNTY JAIL CLEVELAND
Inmate beaten while strapped to restraint chair sues
CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who was beaten by two corrections officers while strapped to a restraint chair at a county jail in Cleveland has sued the the county, the former officers and others. Terrance Debose' attorney filed the lawsuit Monday in Cuyahoga County, where he was jailed. The two former corrections officers pleaded guilty to charges related to the beating. One officer was sentenced to nine months in prison and the other to 10 days in jail in February. A surveillance camera recorded the March 2019 beating. The lawsuit says Debose was having a mental health crisis at the time.
BC-OH-HIGHWAY SHOOTING-BOY KILLED
2 get life terms in slaying of 3-year-old boy on interstate
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in a shooting on Interstate 75 that killed a 3-year-old as his family headed home from a Thanksgiving gathering. K’veon Giles and Matthew Smith will each have to serve 45 years before they will become eligible for parole under the sentence imposed Monday. They were convicted earlier this month on counts of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault in the death of Malachi Barnes, who was in the backseat of his father's car when a vehicle pulled alongside and the men began shooting.
RETHINKING MARIJUANA-OHIO
Ohio AG rejects recreational pot issue lacking valid signers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state for lack of valid signatures. Yost said in a release Monday that he did not take steps to determine whether the latest proposal to lift restrictions on marijuana was fair and truthful because the signature threshold was missed. Yost said only 271 of 1,248 signatures submitted by backers of the “Marijuana Rights and Regulations” were valid. At least 1,000 valid signatures from Ohio registered voters are needed to proceed. Yost rejected summary language on a separate earlier proposal.
CORRECTIONS OFFICER-ARSON THREAT
Authorities: Corrections officer set fire to kill relatives
BROOK PARK, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a corrections officer tried to kill his family members by setting their apartment on fire. Thirty-seven-year-old Neil Osborne is charged with attempted murder and aggravated arson following Thursday's dispute in Brook Park. He's being held on $1 million bail. Emergency responders went to the Holland Garden Apartment complex after someone reported a disturbance in one of the units. Another 911 call soon came in that the same apartment was on fire. Osborne and two other people were evacuated from the unit, and none of them were injured. But a police officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries suffered during the evacuation.
ARCHBISHOP DEATH
Former Cincinnati Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk dies at age 85
CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati archbishop who led Catholics for more than a quarter century has died. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Archbishop Daniel Pilarczyk had been in declining health for years before he died Sunday at the age of 85. Pilarczyk led the Archdiocese of Cincinnati for 27 years and was the nation’s longest-serving bishop when he retired in 2009. His life in the church began as a Catholic schoolboy in his hometown of Dayton. His final years leading the region's Catholic congregation also included a public struggle with widespread allegations of clergy abuse.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FAITH-LOOPHOLES
States differ on exempting worship from coronavirus closures
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple governors are ordering curbs on large gatherings and imploring residents to stay home in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but at least a half-dozen states have exempted some level of religious activity. The carveouts for faith practices come as a few houses of worship across the nation continue to hold services in person, despite federal public health guidance to avoid gatherings larger than 10 people and decisions by most religious leaders to shift services online. The pandemic has heightened political tensions, but states including religious exceptions in their orders designed to combat the pandemic are led by governors in both parties.