2-legged dog from Ohio named Lt. Dan chosen as new Cadbury Bunny

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The two-legged Treeing Walker Coonhound from Ohio named Lt. Dan was already recognized for his large social media following celebrating his differences that don’t stop him, but now this precious pup will be known as the new Cadbury Bunny.
Lt. Dan’s humans have been campaigning for him to get the coveted role for pets for a month.
Once Lt. Dan became a finalist, fans were able to vote once per day from March 4-18.
It wasn’t long before he started gaining thousands of Instagram followers, with his friends using the hashtag #LieutenantDanforCadbury.
On Tuesday, Lt. Dan got the good news that he was selected as the next Cadbury Bunny.
As the winner, Lt. Dan will have a spot in the reboot of the classic CADBURY Bunny Easter commercial, and his humans will also receive a cash prize of $5,000.
