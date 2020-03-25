Light the Lakewood Night encourages residents to display string of lights on home in solidarity during coronavirus pandemic

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - As Ohio residents are ordered to stay at home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, community organizer LakewoodAlive is launching Light the Lakewood Night, “a community solidarity initiative designed to convey optimism and togetherness during the COVID-19 crisis.”
Lakewood residents are asked to take part by decorating their front porch or apartment balcony railing with string lights as a vibrant display of solidarity.
Residents who do not have a front porch or a set of string lights can still participate by simply leaving an exterior light on at night.
Those who participate are asked to post their decorated porch photos to the Light the Lakewood Night Facebook event, while including the hashtags “#LovingLakewood” and “#LighttheLakewoodNight.”
“Light the Lakewood Night represents a simple way for community members to demonstrate that we are in this together,” said Ian Andrews, LakewoodAlive’s Executive Director. “Lakewood has always been a community of front porches, and now’s a great time for us to put these porches to good use to offer fellow community members a sign of hope during challenging times.”
