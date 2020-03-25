Medina vodka distillery giving away homemade disinfectant during coronavirus pandemic

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - After seeing communities panic buying sanitizer and disinfectants, Medina’s first and only distillery, which was just founded in 2018, are “doing anything and everything we possibly can to help.”
BKO Distillery is making and distributing bottles of 75% alcohol solution for free to anyone who comes by the distillery.
According to BKO, the solution is strong enough to kill coronavirus by CDC standards, and can be used to wipe down surfaces like cellphones, doorknobs, hand rails, or any object that gets frequently touched.
BKO warns that their homemade alcohol solution should not be consumed under any circumstance because it contains denatured non-drinkable alcohol.
However, BKO said their “handcrafted, batch made, ultra-premium” Voudoux Vodka is still for sale.
The distillery has a strict limit of one bottle of solution per person due to high demand.
BKO Distillery is located at 1486 Medina Rd. #215 in Medina, and is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
