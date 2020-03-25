North Olmsted residents spreading cheer using rainbows

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - An effort to spread cheer through the neighborhoods during the coronavirus pandemic is going viral.
Almost 500 people have joined the Facebook page ‘Rainbows around North Olmsted’.
The organizers have asked North Olmsted residents to make a rainbow big enough to see from the street and hang it in a front window.
Parents are encouraged to either drive or walk around with their kids and look for the rainbows.
“Let’s brighten up these crazy days with some rainbows!”
