Northeast Ohio grocery store workers on the front lines during coronavirus pandemic

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - They’re on the front lines: essential workers who are keeping all of us fed and well-stocked during this pandemic.
“It’s been crazy, nonstop, record sales," said Marc’s Store Manager Shawn Miller,.
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, staff at Marc’s have been busy working overtime to keep the store running.
“It’s a little hectic when you have an area of 50 people around you working, and you know that you have to keep going and the community and all these people who are in crisis right now," said supervisor, Siouxzanne Carr.
There’s a COVID-19 board full of information and markers in place urging folks to practice social distancing.
Workers are equipped with gloves, hand sanitizer and Lysol, wiping down cash registers, belts, surfaces and carts frequently.
They’re also getting in extra shipments daily.
Shoppers told 19 News they’re making adjustments and taking extra precautions during this time.
“Well, I got my gloves right here and you know, what can you do?” said one shopper.
“We just need to stay calm, follow the Presidents and governor’s orders and people just need to stay home and only go out for those essential needs so we can get past this and get back to everyday life," said Williams.
