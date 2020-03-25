Northeast Ohio Weather: Clouds rule again today; 50s for most of us this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some of us saw some rain early this morning with a system that tracked south and east of us. A relatively light wind will not help in mixing out the low level moisture. We are playing the low cloud game once again. I went with a general mostly cloudy sky for the Cleveland area and points west today. Farther inland and east is looking like you will remain cloudy all day. We will be dry going forward. A warmer air mass is building in. My forecast has many spots sneaking up into the 50s this afternoon. A lake breeze will keep things cooler near the shore. Many spots east of Cleveland will stay below 50 degrees. A clearing trend will happen tonight. It will be a warmer than normal night as we only drop into the 40s.