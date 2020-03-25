Northeast Ohio weather: Warming Thursday before a Saturday soaker

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The sun made a rare appearance this afternoon allowing for temperatures to warm into the mid 50s around lunchtime.
56 degrees was our high for the day.
More clouds will fill in late this evening.
Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.
In case you missed it, here is Wednesday’s 19 First Alert Weather School with Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck.
Clouds will takeover again Thursday while temperatures warm into the 60s.
Our next system arrives late Thursday night bringing widespread rain.
We should be dry through most of the day Friday.
Widespread rain will return late Friday night into Saturday morning and will continue through the day.
Don’t be caught off guard if you hear thunder on Saturday.
Flooding of local rivers, streams, and poor drainage areas may also be a problem on Saturday.
We will dry back out by late-morning Sunday with temperatures staying warmer, near 60 degrees.
