Police put on birthday parade for lucky Cleveland boy (video)

The First District received an unusual telephone call today. A mother called and asked if we could drive by her house with our lights and sirens activated. Why? Today is her son's birthday, and she wanted to surprise him. Members of the First District, utilizing good social distancing practices, presented Wil with a birthday present and sang "Happy Birthday"! While our community members continue to abide by the State of Ohio "Stay at Home" order, First District officers were able to creatively engage our community! Job well done!! - Commander Fay