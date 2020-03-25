Police put on birthday parade for lucky Cleveland boy (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To make a Cleveland boy’s birthday a little more special, officers granted a mother’s wish and organized a cruiser parade, complete with lights and sirens.
Watch the video, shot in the city’s First District, here:
While wishing Wil a happy birthday, police also took the opportunity to remind the community about social distancing as Ohio works to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
