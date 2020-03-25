Police put on birthday parade for lucky Cleveland boy (video)

By John Deike | March 25, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - To make a Cleveland boy’s birthday a little more special, officers granted a mother’s wish and organized a cruiser parade, complete with lights and sirens.

Watch the video, shot in the city’s First District, here:

The First District received an unusual telephone call today. A mother called and asked if we could drive by her house with our lights and sirens activated. Why? Today is her son's birthday, and she wanted to surprise him. Members of the First District, utilizing good social distancing practices, presented Wil with a birthday present and sang "Happy Birthday"! While our community members continue to abide by the State of Ohio "Stay at Home" order, First District officers were able to creatively engage our community! Job well done!! - Commander Fay

While wishing Wil a happy birthday, police also took the opportunity to remind the community about social distancing as Ohio works to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

