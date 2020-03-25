Sheetz employees working during the COVID-19 crisis get a raise

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheetz announced Wednesday they will be giving extra compensation to their employees working during the COVID-19 crisis.
From March 13 through April 23, Sheez employees will receive an additional $3 an hour.
“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Travis Sheetz, President & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”
Sheetz is also hiring full and part-time positions due to increased consumer demand.
Click here if you are interested in applying for a job.
To keep their employees and customers safe, Sheetz has made changes to their self-serve items and enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.