Lorain man charged for theft also faces criminal charge for violating Ohio Governor’s stay-at-home order, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Avon police say a theft suspect is now facing an additional charge for violating Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s stay-at-home order.
According to the Avon police report, a known shoplifter fled from an area store with merchandise that he did not pay for on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers arrived and took Eric Bates in custody in connection to the store theft.
The 39-year-old Lorain man was booked at the Lorain County Jail on charges that include theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing, and violating the Governor’s orders, according to Avon police.
Jail records show that Bates is due in court on Thursday morning.
DeWine’s stay-at-home directive, which limits Ohioans to conduct only essential business and travel, went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday.
