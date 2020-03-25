16-year-old Cleveland girl missing for weeks; detectives ask for public’s help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old Cleveland girl has been missing for nearly three weeks, and Cleveland police detectives are hoping to find her with the help of the public.
Martha Thompson has been missing since March 7, and has been known to frequent the areas of East 152nd Street and Saranac Road, East 156th Street and Holmes Avenue, and East 67th Street and St. Clair Avenue.
Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Third District Detective Unit at 216-623-5318, or Detective Pivarnik at 216-623-3082
