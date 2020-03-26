Akron Public Schools distributed 22, 400 meals Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Public School (APS) employees have been distributing meals to students since schools closed due to the coronavirus crisis on March 16.
APS employees hand out meal “to-go” bags to students Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at all APS neighborhood schools.
No meals will be served at Ott, Essex, Stewart, Early College, NIHF STEM, STEM HS, I PROMISE or Miller South.
Student and their families can pick up the meals at any location, regardless of which school they attend.
Bags include breakfast and lunch every day.
On Thursdays, students are given extra meals to get through the weekends.
On March 26, a total of 22,400 meals were distributed.
School officials said they have now handed out 75, 400 meals in seven days.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered schools to be closed until at least April 6, in an effort to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.
