Akron school teacher will not face charges related to video

“While the conduct of an adult soliciting a child for sex is very disturbing, according to Ohio law, only a law enforcement officer is permitted to be involved in these types of sting operations. When an adult citizen decides to make their own ‘To Catch a Predator’ TV show and take part in a confrontation, this is not a crime. A citizen cannot pose as a minor child under the law, only a police officer can do that. Let trained law enforcement officers conduct investigations so we can fully prosecute,” said Prosecutor Walsh, in a prepared statement.