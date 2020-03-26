Cleveland Guardian Angels organization partners with St. Augustine Church to deliver free meals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s usually long lines of people waiting to get free hot meals at St. Augustine Church in Cleveland.
Unfortunately, serving those in need has been a lot harder for the church as people are told to stay home.
“We got to feed the needy. The people still need to eat, especially the homeless who have no where to go. They need to eat,” said Brian Thaxton.
Thaxton is with St. Augustine Church.
He, along with members of the volunteer organization, the Cleveland Guardian Angels, decided to pack up some food on Thursday and take it to those in need.
“We’re all over," said Thaxton. “We go as far as Fairview Park, Brook Park and all the way out to Cleveland Heights right now.”
The boxes not only have veggies and meat in them, there’s also candy, socks, and more.
“We all got to pull together and keep doing this," said Luis Gonzalez, director of Cleveland Guardian Angels. "We got to help each other. We got to survive some way.”
This isn’t just a one-day thing; the Cleveland Guardian Angels are committed to making food deliveries every day until things go back to normal.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I ain’t going to stop," said Gonzalez.
Thaxton says they have gotten a lot of donations to the church, even Chipotle decided to help out.
He says they are going to need a lot more donations in order to keep feeding those in need.
If you would like to donate you can contact the church.
