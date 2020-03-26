Cleveland Heights police officer tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland Heights confirmed one of their police officers tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
He is being quarantined and treated at this time, according to City Manager Tanisha Briley.
Briley said that there are no other confirmed cases in the police department, and “exceptional measures have been taken to protect our other officers and the public.”
“This is a reminder that we need to heed to the Governor’s orders to stay at home unless it is essential to go out and maintain the socials distancing of six feet," Briley continued.
The City of Cleveland Heights also shared the following message to residents:
“I’d like to commend our Police and Fire Departments for the exceptional service they continue to provide to our city. As a reminder to everyone, it is important that residents do not call 911 if experiencing fevers or coughing. The exception to this would be if you are experiencing difficulty breathing. These unnecessary calls put a strain on our resources, and supplies are limited at this time. Please be sure to call your doctor or an urgent care facility for diagnosis and recommended course of action.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.