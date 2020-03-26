Cleveland Heights police officer tests positive for COVID-19

“I’d like to commend our Police and Fire Departments for the exceptional service they continue to provide to our city. As a reminder to everyone, it is important that residents do not call 911 if experiencing fevers or coughing. The exception to this would be if you are experiencing difficulty breathing. These unnecessary calls put a strain on our resources, and supplies are limited at this time. Please be sure to call your doctor or an urgent care facility for diagnosis and recommended course of action.”