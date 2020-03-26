Cleveland Indians broadcasting 1994, 1996 Opening Day games as coronavirus pandemic suspends season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Even though Cleveland fans won’t be packing Progressive Field to watch the Indians take on the Detroit Tigers today on what was supposed to be Opening Day, the MLB is making sure you can still get your baseball fix as the coronavirus pandemic suspends the season.
The MLB is staging Opening Day at Home by airing classic games across various platforms.
On that list include three historic Indians games:
- Tribe’s historic 22nd consecutive win from 2017 at 9 a.m. on Indians.com, Indians YouTube and Las Mayores
- 1996 Opening Day game against the New York Yankees on MLB Network at 1 p.m. ET
- 1994 Opening Day against the Seattle Mariners on SportsTime Ohio at 7 p.m.
On Thursday morning, the Indians tweeted out words of encouragement as the stadium lights shined illuminated the field that would remain empty, saying “Together or apart, #OurTribe is our family. We’ll miss you today, but we’re going to see this through.”
While Opening Day has yet to be rescheduled, the MLB is pushing it back to at least mid-May in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved