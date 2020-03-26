Coronavirus crisis: Here are the latest updates in Northeast Ohio for March 26, 2020

State lawmakers unanimously pass bill to take pressure off Ohioans during COVID-19 outbreak
By Chris Anderson | March 26, 2020 at 4:46 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 5:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The latest update from the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday showed 10 deaths and 704 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide.

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a stay-at-home order for all Ohioans, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 23 and extends into early April.

Here are today’s links:

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.