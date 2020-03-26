E-Scooters disappearing from Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson from Lime Electric Scooters told 19 news that they will be pulling scooters in US and European markets, including Cleveland.
According to a press release from Spin, they will continue operating in cities where they can make an impact and where the city is supporting their efforts to provide a transportation option for essential purposes.
The cities where they will remain open include Austin, Baltimore, DC, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Portland, San Francisco, and Tampa.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is undeniably affecting countless people on a global scale. To help discourage non-critical mobility during this time and to help flatten the COVID-19 curve, we are temporarily reducing our fleet size in Cleveland,” Bird told 19 News. “We provide our service and will again offer our full fleet of safe, clean transportation alternatives as soon as possible. Until then, we wish everyone an abundance of health and well being.”
19 News reached out to Veoride, which also rents E-Bikes, for this story, but we have not heard back from them.
